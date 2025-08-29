Plugged In: National Beach Day offers to keep the Summer feeling going!

Summer may feel like it's winding down but we’re not quite there yet! Did you know National Beach Day is coming up on August 30th? Consumer Expert Justine Santaniello is joining us now with an exclusive National Beach Day offer to keep that summer feeling going into the fall and winter.

To learn more Visit St. Pete-Clearwater

nationalbeachday.us [nationalbeachday.us]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Just Haves LLC>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.