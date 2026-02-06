Plugged In: Papa Murphy's Serves Up Heart-Shaped Pizzas

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Papa Murphy's Pizza. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of News Channel 5 Nashville.

Papa Murphy's is serving up take-n-bake pizzas perfect for any night of the week!

Their highly-anticipated heart-shaped pizzas have made their way back to menu's all across the country. They also have deals and promotions that will save you some extra cash!

Papa Murphy's has 10 Middle Tennessee locations.

For more information visit papamurphys.com

Delete this before publishing. All links within this article must include a sponsored tag. For instructions on how to do this, please see here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lZXltk7mJtlZfBQSZqhNloydLex-ansKyquBNHc3d6M/edit?usp=sharing