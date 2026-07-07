Plugged In: Plan your next trip to Anakeesta!

Perched high above downtown Gatlinburg, Anakeesta is a mountaintop adventure park that opened in 2017 and has quickly become one of the Smoky Mountains' most beloved destinations. Guests are welcomed into a world of whimsy and discovery, where treetop adventures, a lush botanical garden, nighttime experiences, shopping, and dining all unfold against the sweeping backdrop of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The journey to the summit begins aboard the Crystal Express, the world's only all-glass gondola system, offering breathtaking 360-degree views of the Gatlinburg skyline and the mountains beyond. Once at the top, there's no shortage of wonder from the Treetop Skywalk's hanging bridges spanning more than 50 feet above the forest floor and the AnaVista Tower's panoramic views to thrilling adventures like the Dueling Zipline, two mountain coasters, and Astra Lumina, a one-of-a-kind nighttime journey through an enchanted forest of light and sound. Each season brings something new to explore, with live music, family-friendly activities, and elevated dining rounding out a visit that's as relaxing as it is exhilarating. At the heart of it all is a simple promise to create an authentic, high-quality outdoor experience that connects people with the spirit of the mountains and inspires a lasting sense of wonder

Anakeesta's latest additions to its beloved Gatlinburg mountaintop are nothing short of enchanting. The adventure begins aboard the Crystal Express — the world's only all-glass gondola system — whisking guests to the summit in panoramic cabins with breathtaking 360-degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains. The new system features 56 panoramic cabins equipped with glass floors and wraparound windows, and triples the park's transportation capacity, making the journey to the top smoother and more spectacular than ever before. Once at the summit, the magic truly comes alive after dark with the all-new Firefly Experience. Integrated throughout the elevated pathways of the Treetop Skywalk, the experience uses state-of-the-art lighting sequences that mirror the behavior of real synchronous fireflies, flashing and fading in patterns drawn directly from nature, surrounding guests with the wonder of a living forest at twilight. Best of all, while the synchronous firefly phenomenon near Elkmont draws crowds for just a few weeks each summer, Anakeesta's Firefly Experience brings that magic to life year-round, with no seasonal window required. Part of the park's sweeping $100 million "Making More Magic" expansion, these two experiences are a beautiful reminder of why the Smoky Mountains continue to capture hearts and why Anakeesta remains one of the most unforgettable destinations in all of Tennessee.

FB- Anakeesta

Instagram - @anakeesta

Website - Anakeesta.com

Phone - (865) 325-2400

Address - 576 Parkway, Gatlinburg

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Anakeesta. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

