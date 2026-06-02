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Plugged In: Pool & Spa Depot

Plugged In Pool and Spa Depot
Plugged In Pool and Spa Depot
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In today's Plugged In, keep your pool safe and pool ready all Summer long with the help of Pool & Spa Depot!
Free Water testing is offered in store with 5 Nashville area locations!
Vist your nearest showroom for HUGE June Manager's Specials
to learn more visit
https://www.poolandspadepot.com/
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Pool & Spa Depot. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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