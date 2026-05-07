Plugged In: Regional Intervention Program Spring Festival 2026

The Regional Intervention Program (RIP) is a parent-implemented, professionally-supported program for young children and their families who are experiencing challenging behaviors. RIP has been serving families with young children since 1969. This unique, internationally-recognized program guides parents in learning the skills to work directly with their own children while they receive training and support from experienced RIP families.

https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/children-youth-young-adults-families/rip.

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