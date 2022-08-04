Plugged In: Tennessee Conservation Raffle

In today’s Plugged In, Barry Cross from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and John Allred from the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation talked about the TWRA Raffle, the prizes you can win and how the event benefits TWRA’s wildlife habitat and conservation efforts. The TWRA Raffle is your chance to win a variety of fishing and sport hunting packages and $50,000 toward the purchase of a new FORD truck! The remainder of the raffle ticket purchasers are entitled to $20 off a $100 purchase at Academy Sports and Outdoors and they receive up to 20% off a subscription to the OnX app. Drawing will take place on Tuesday, August 16. Go to www.conservationraffle.com for more information.