PLUGGED IN: The Jason Foundation

The Jason Foundation is a national non-profit that specializes in suicide prevention and awareness. Now , they have launched a state-wide campaign aimed at saving lives of Tennesseans across our great state. Clark Flatt the President of the Jason Foundation and Jason's father joined us to share more about a the special campaign. TNWontBeSilent.com for more information
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 13:10:01-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.