Plugged In: The Nashville Rescue Mission

In today's Plugged In, we talk to the Nashville Rescue Mission about their work with the Linda & Mike Curb Women's Center.

The Nashville Rescue Mission's Women & Children's Campus, known as the Linda & Mike Curb Women's Center, is located at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208. It provides emergency shelter, hot meals, clothing, and long-term recovery programs for women and children

https://nashvillerescuemission.org/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Nashville Rescue Mission>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

