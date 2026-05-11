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Plugged In: The Nashville Rescue Mission

Plugged In Nashville Rescue Mission
Plugged In Nashville Rescue Mission
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In today's Plugged In, we talk to the Nashville Rescue Mission about their work with the Linda & Mike Curb Women's Center.
The Nashville Rescue Mission's Women & Children's Campus, known as the Linda & Mike Curb Women's Center, is located at 1716 Rosa L. Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208. It provides emergency shelter, hot meals, clothing, and long-term recovery programs for women and children
https://nashvillerescuemission.org/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Nashville Rescue Mission>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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