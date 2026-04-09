Plugged In: TN Stars  College Savings 529 Program

In today's Plugged In, we talk with TNStars about how starting a TNStars College Savings 529 account early can help your savings can grow along with your child.
to learn more visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <TNStars>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.
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In today's Plugged In, we talk with TNStars about how starting a TNStars College Savings 529 account early can help your savings can grow along with your child.