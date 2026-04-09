Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Plugged In: TN Stars  College Savings 529 Program

Plugged In TN Stars 529 account
Plugged In TN Stars 529 account
Posted

In today's Plugged In, we talk with TNStars about how starting a TNStars College Savings 529 account early can help your savings can grow along with your child.
to learn more visit https://tnstars.treasury.tn.gov/
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <TNStars>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes