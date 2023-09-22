Watch Now
Plugged In: TNStars Get 25 Program

We chat with Shelli King
Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 12:59:59-04

Saving money for your child’s college can be difficult. In today’s Plugged In, Shelli King tells us about the Get 25 program through TNStars. For more information visit TNStars.com/GET25. This segment is paid for by :TNStars

