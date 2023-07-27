Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Plugged In: TNStars Tips on Saving for College for a Second Child

Ashley Nabors gave tips for saving for college for your second child, and how you should prepare for the additional higher education costs.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 13:44:12-04

Ashley Nabors from TNStars gave tips on saving for college for your second child, and how you should prepare for the additional higher education costs. You can find out more at www.TNStars.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018