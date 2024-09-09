Podcast Host, Lisa Harper, tells us about the Found Collective's women event series

It’s a new multigenerational women’s event series being launched from the parent company of Christian media network K-LOVE! Found Collective hopes to bring together women and give them a sense of belonging. Podcast host and author Lisa Harper, stopped by the Talk of the Town studio to tell us all about it.

Found Collective with Lisa Harper, Sadie Roberston Huff, Oneka McClellan, and worship by TAYA will take over the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University on Thursday November 14th. For tickets and more information visit www.foundcollective.com [foundcollective.com]