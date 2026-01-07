Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pooky Jane's Kitchen and Pub

Join us as we visit locally owned and operated Pooky Jane's Kitchen and Pub to try out some of their go-to dishes!
Locally owned and operated Pooky Jane's Kitchen and Pub recently opened in Hermitage, and it's story is one that will warm the heart! Tim and Angie Halterman have known each other since middle school, and not only have they built a family and a life together, but they are the proud owners of the local restaurant. The establishment is full of life and a true family affair, with the name even being a nod to a nickname the couple uses.
Come with us as we see what this local spot is all about, and what food they have to offer!

