Pop artist Yassie talks about her new children's book

Pop artist Yassie is stepping into a new and deeply meaningful chapter with the release of her children’s book, The Way Shawn Sees It, now available on Amazon. While many know her for her vibrant presence in music, this project highlights a more personal side of her journey—one rooted in her experience as a mother raising a son with autism.

Inspired by her son Shawn, the book offers a heartfelt and relatable perspective for families navigating autism. It delivers a simple but powerful message: every child experiences the world differently, and those differences should be embraced, not misunderstood. Through storytelling that is both uplifting and honest, the book creates a bridge of understanding for children and adults alike.

https://www.amazon.com/Shawn-Sees-Through-Shawns-Eyes/dp/B0GYN6VWYS