Pop-up mental health workshops teach Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Local author and licensed mental health therapist Diana Partington joins us to talk about her new book "DBT For Life."

Her local book launch events include a weekend of free “pop-up” mental health care mini-workshops and discussions, March 8-10. Her aim is to share ways to manage everyday life issues by implementing tools based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). For more information visit https://dbtforlife.com/

Her pop-up workshops will be Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. att the Main Street Gallery, located at 625 Main Street in Nashville.