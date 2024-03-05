Watch Now
Pop-up mental health workshops teach Dialectical Behavior Therapy

Talk of the Town
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 09:08:20-05

Local author and licensed mental health therapist Diana Partington joins us to talk about her new book "DBT For Life."

Her local book launch events include a weekend of free “pop-up” mental health care mini-workshops and discussions, March 8-10. Her aim is to share ways to manage everyday life issues by implementing tools based on Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). For more information visit https://dbtforlife.com/

Her pop-up workshops will be Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. att the Main Street Gallery, located at 625 Main Street in Nashville.

