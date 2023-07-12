Poppy & Peep Chocolate Tasting

Mark and Evane Stoner, father-daughter duo and founders of Poppy & Peep gave Lelan and Heather a taste-test of their unique chocolate flavors. Poppy & Peep specializes in creating unique flavors of bon bons, chocolate bars and confections that are both playful and flavorful. Poppy & Peep offer delivery and pickup options. They are located at 374-6 Herron Dr. Nashville, TN. To place an order online of Poppy & Peep chocolate, go to https://poppyandpeep.com/collections/shop. For custom orders visit, https://poppyandpeep.com/pages/custom-orders.

