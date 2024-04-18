Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Popular southern lifestyle expert Stacy Lyn Harris gave us a recipe for fried cornbread

Stacy Lyn Harris - the popular southern lifestyle expert, television host, celebrity chef, and best-selling author on the release of her eagerly-anticipated new book Love Language of the South
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 13:09:04-04

Stacy Lyn Harris - the popular southern lifestyle expert, television host, celebrity chef, and best-selling author on the release of her eagerly-anticipated new book Love Language of the South: A Celebration of the Food, Hospitality, and the Stories of My Southern Home.

The Alabama native and mother of 7 has built an engaged social following of 250k+ with her simple approach to sourcing and preparing meals bringing seasonal ingredients straight from her garden, pasture and woods to create rustic elegant meals.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018