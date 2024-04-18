Popular southern lifestyle expert Stacy Lyn Harris gave us a recipe for fried cornbread

Stacy Lyn Harris - the popular southern lifestyle expert, television host, celebrity chef, and best-selling author on the release of her eagerly-anticipated new book Love Language of the South: A Celebration of the Food, Hospitality, and the Stories of My Southern Home.

The Alabama native and mother of 7 has built an engaged social following of 250k+ with her simple approach to sourcing and preparing meals bringing seasonal ingredients straight from her garden, pasture and woods to create rustic elegant meals.