Pork Blade Steaks with Corn Relish

Posted at 11:34 AM, May 03, 2023
Cookbook author Matt Moore made Pork Blade Steaks with Corn Relish. You can meet Matt Moore at his book launch party at White's Mercantile in 12 South on Monday, May 8 from 5:30pm- 8:30pm. Butcher on the Block's official release date is Tuesday, May 9 but you can pre-order it now. Butcher on the Block: Everyday Recipes, Stories, and Inspirations from Your Local Butcher and Beyond, by Matt Moore is available wherever you buy books. Visit www.mattrmoore.com for more information. Follow @mattrmoore on Instagram.

