Pork Chops from the Garrison Oak Steakhouse

Executive chef Duane Stopski from Garrison Oak Steakhouse at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming Hotel made Pork Chops. Garrison Oak Steakhouse at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming Hotel is located at 777 Winners Way, Oak Grove, KY 42262. Go to https://www.oakgrovegaming.com/ for more information. This segment is paid for by: Oak Grove Racing, Gaming Hotel.

Herb Marinade

1 serving

Flat Leaf Parsley 3 Bunches

Cilantro, whole stock 1/3 lb.

Thyme, Fresh Pulled 2TBSP

Lemon, Whole Cubed 1.5 each

Garlic Clove Whole 2 each

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 cups

Craked Black Pepper 3 TBSP

Add all ingredients except the extra virgin olive oil to a 3 gallon plastic container,

Using the large emersion blender, completely grind all dry ingredients

Slowly add extra virgin olive oil to desired consistancy

Consistancy should be that of a wet rub

====

Roasted Sweet Potato, Apple & Brussel Sprout Hash

Sweet Potato, Peeled, Roasted 1 each

Brussel Sprout, halved , blanched 4 each

Granny Smith Apple, peeled, baked 1/2 each

White Wine 3 oz

Unsalted Butter, softened 2 TBSP

Roasted Garlic Oil 1 oz

Bourbon Smoked Sugar 1 TSP

Salt to taste

Cracked Black Pepper to taste

Apple cider Jus 1 oz ladle

In a medium saute pan heat oil and add sweet potatoes, apple, and brussel sprouts

Hit it with White wine.

Reduce Heat

Add Butter and seasonings

When butter is melted and incorporated, remove from heat and hit it with apple cider jus

Place in hot cast iron to finish dish.

