Pork Chops from the Garrison Oak Steakhouse

Executive chef Duane Stopski from Garrison Oak Steakhouse at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming Hotel made Pork Chops. Garrison Oak Steakhouse at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming Hotel is located at 777 Winners Way, Oak Grove, KY 42262. Go to https://www.oakgrovegaming.com/ for more information. This segment is paid for by: Oak Grove Racing, Gaming Hotel.
Herb Marinade
1 serving
Flat Leaf Parsley 3 Bunches
Cilantro, whole stock 1/3 lb.
Thyme, Fresh Pulled 2TBSP
Lemon, Whole Cubed 1.5 each
Garlic Clove Whole 2 each
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 cups
Craked Black Pepper 3 TBSP
Add all ingredients except the extra virgin olive oil to a 3 gallon plastic container,
Using the large emersion blender, completely grind all dry ingredients
Slowly add extra virgin olive oil to desired consistancy
Consistancy should be that of a wet rub
====
Roasted Sweet Potato, Apple & Brussel Sprout Hash
Sweet Potato, Peeled, Roasted 1 each
Brussel Sprout, halved , blanched 4 each
Granny Smith Apple, peeled, baked 1/2 each
White Wine 3 oz
Unsalted Butter, softened 2 TBSP
Roasted Garlic Oil 1 oz
Bourbon Smoked Sugar 1 TSP
Salt to taste
Cracked Black Pepper to taste
Apple cider Jus 1 oz ladle
In a medium saute pan heat oil and add sweet potatoes, apple, and brussel sprouts
Hit it with White wine.
Reduce Heat
Add Butter and seasonings
When butter is melted and incorporated, remove from heat and hit it with apple cider jus
Place in hot cast iron to finish dish.