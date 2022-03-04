Watch
OZ Arts Nashville executive and artistic director Mark Murphy and gave a preview of their upcoming event, Portals: A Performance Party and visual artist Vadis Turner talked about the massive soft sculptures she creates that will be the backdrop for the performances. OZ Arts Nashville is hosting Portals: A Performance Party, an art-bash style performance party in conjunction with a large-scale sculptural exhibit Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5. Massive soft sculptures from Nashville-based visual artist Vadis Turner will be installed throughout OZ Arts, setting the stage for pop-up performances by a diverse array of Nashville choreographers, spoken word artists, musicians, and theater artists during this highly anticipated two-night event. Tickets for the Portals: A Performance Party are $20 and are on sale now on the OZ Arts website www.ozartsnashville.org.

