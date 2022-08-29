Potato Salad Recipe from Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Justin Thompson from Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q shared their popular potato salad recipe. Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q has locations in Nashville, Smyrna and Franklin TN. For more information, visit www.jimnnicks.com

Jim ‘N Nick’s Potato Salad Recipe

Ingredients:

· ¾ cup chopped celery

· 1 ¼ cup chopped bell peppers

· 1 ¾ cup chopped onions

· 3 ½ cup mayonnaise

· 1 ½ cup sweet relish

· ½ cup mustard

· 6 ½ TSP Kosher salt

· ½ TSP cayenne pepper

· 2 TSP black pepper

· ¾ cup granulated sugar

· 2 ½ lbs quartered potatoes

· 1 EA hard-boiled eggs

Items needed:

· Large bowl for preparing the dressing

· Large bowl for preparing the potatoes

· Pot and steamer basket

Preparing the Potato Salad:

· To start, combine the chopped celery, bell peppers, onions, mayonnaise, sweet relish and mustard into a large bowl. Season with Kosher salt, cayenne pepper, black pepper and granulated sugar and stir until incorporated. Once all the ingredients have been mixed, you can set the dressing aside.

· Next, prepare the potatoes by steaming them until soft. This can be done by bringing water to a boil in a large pot, placing a steamer basket on top, adding the potatoes and covering for 10-15 minutes.

· Once finished, cool the potatoes down enough to handle but make sure they are still warm. Add the potatoes to a large bowl and crush them into small chunks.

· Next, add the hard-boiled eggs. Before adding, crush each egg by hand and crumble it into pieces over the bowl with the potatoes.

· Finally, add the dressing to the potato and egg mixture and stir until thoroughly combined. Once that’s complete, cover the potato salad and place it in the refrigerator to cool.

· After cooling is complete, you’re ready to serve and enjoy!