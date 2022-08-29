Potato Salad Recipe from Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Justin Thompson from Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q shared their popular potato salad recipe. Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q has locations in Nashville, Smyrna and Franklin TN. For more information, visit www.jimnnicks.com
Jim ‘N Nick’s Potato Salad Recipe
Ingredients:
· ¾ cup chopped celery
· 1 ¼ cup chopped bell peppers
· 1 ¾ cup chopped onions
· 3 ½ cup mayonnaise
· 1 ½ cup sweet relish
· ½ cup mustard
· 6 ½ TSP Kosher salt
· ½ TSP cayenne pepper
· 2 TSP black pepper
· ¾ cup granulated sugar
· 2 ½ lbs quartered potatoes
· 1 EA hard-boiled eggs
Items needed:
· Large bowl for preparing the dressing
· Large bowl for preparing the potatoes
· Pot and steamer basket
Preparing the Potato Salad:
· To start, combine the chopped celery, bell peppers, onions, mayonnaise, sweet relish and mustard into a large bowl. Season with Kosher salt, cayenne pepper, black pepper and granulated sugar and stir until incorporated. Once all the ingredients have been mixed, you can set the dressing aside.
· Next, prepare the potatoes by steaming them until soft. This can be done by bringing water to a boil in a large pot, placing a steamer basket on top, adding the potatoes and covering for 10-15 minutes.
· Once finished, cool the potatoes down enough to handle but make sure they are still warm. Add the potatoes to a large bowl and crush them into small chunks.
· Next, add the hard-boiled eggs. Before adding, crush each egg by hand and crumble it into pieces over the bowl with the potatoes.
· Finally, add the dressing to the potato and egg mixture and stir until thoroughly combined. Once that’s complete, cover the potato salad and place it in the refrigerator to cool.
· After cooling is complete, you’re ready to serve and enjoy!