Presidential Campaign Memorabilia

Carter Todd showed rare examples of collectibles from presidential campaigns through history. The American Political Items Collectors (APIC) convention is Saturday July 31 and Sunday, August 1 at the Nashville Sheraton Music City featuring more than 200 dealer tables. Admission is free and the public can get free appraisals of political items, buttons, ribbons, etc. Additionally, after receiving a free appraisal, attendees may opt to have their political items auctioned to the highest bidder. Show hours are Saturday, July 31 from 9am-4pm and Sunday, August 1st from 9am-2pm. For more information, visit https://www.apic.us/.