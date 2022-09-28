Pretty Woman: The Musical at TPAC

Olivia Valli star of the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical talked about starring in the show based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Pretty Woman: The Musical runs now through Sunday, October 2 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Go to www.tpac.org for tickets.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 12:41:45-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.