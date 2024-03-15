Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Preview of Junior League of Nashville's "Rise! Women’s Leadership Summit"

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted at 8:48 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 09:48:43-04

Jade Sampson of The Junior League of Nashville joins the show to preview their "Rise! Women's Leadership Summit".

The summit will be held on Saturday, March 23, at Virgin Hotels Nashville, from 9am to 3pm.

Those interested in attending the Women's Summit can buy a ticket on the website here: https://www.jlnwomenssummit.com/

For more information about the Junior League of Nashville, visit:
https://www.jlnashville.org/ [jlnashville.org]
https://www.facebook.com/juniorleagueofnashville
https://www.instagram.com/jlnashville/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/junior-league-of-nashville-inc/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018