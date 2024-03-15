Preview of Junior League of Nashville's "Rise! Women’s Leadership Summit"

Jade Sampson of The Junior League of Nashville joins the show to preview their "Rise! Women's Leadership Summit".

The summit will be held on Saturday, March 23, at Virgin Hotels Nashville, from 9am to 3pm.

Those interested in attending the Women's Summit can buy a ticket on the website here: https://www.jlnwomenssummit.com/

For more information about the Junior League of Nashville, visit:

https://www.jlnashville.org/ [jlnashville.org]

https://www.facebook.com/juniorleagueofnashville

https://www.instagram.com/jlnashville/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/junior-league-of-nashville-inc/