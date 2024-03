It was named Best Women’s Event by InFocus Magazine. Sharon Roberson and Vicki Yates tell us more about the Wine, Women and Shoes event that benefits the YWCA.

The event will be held at the Music City Center on Saturday, April 13th. Doors open at 11am for 2-hours of wine tasting, pop-up marketplace shopping, silent auction viewing, Best in Shoe contest, and much more.

For more information visit https://www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/nashville/