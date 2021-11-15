Watch
Princess Di Dresses on Exhibit

Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:44:28-05

Fashion designer Pat Kerr gave us a look inside her new “Elegance of Royal Fashion” exhibition that features gowns she designed for Princess Diana and other fashion icons. "The Elegance of Royal Fashion: Featuring the Gowns of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Designs from The Pat Kerr Private Royal Collection" exhibition runs through January 9 at Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center. The exhibition features Diana, Princess of Wales’ evening gowns, her replicated wedding gown, a gown worn by Wallis Simpson, the late Duchess of Windsor; a replica of the gown American socialite Jacqueline Bouvier wore and many more. Timed entrance tickets for The Elegance of Royal Fashion at the MACC are available for purchase online for $20 per person or call (615)822-0789. Monthaven is located at 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville, TN 37075. Visit www.themacctn.com for more information.

