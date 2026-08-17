Project Redesign helps us celebrate National non-profit day

Project Redesign joins us in studio to help us celebrate National non-profit day and highlight the amazing work they do for the community!

Project Redesign creates a welcoming and beautiful space for families and individuals in need. We deliver donated furniture and with our design team transform houses into homes.

Through the incredible generosity of our donors, families now have sofas for gatherings and tables for sharing meals, along with art and accessories to provide a complete living space to help families and individuals flourish. Thank you to all of our partners and recipients.

https://www.projectredesignnashville.com/