Proper Way for Kids to Brush Their Teeth

Interfaith Dental executive director Dr. Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi showed the proper way parents should teach kids to brush and floss their teeth and talked about the link between oral health and academic performance. Interfaith Dental is a volunteer driven nonprofit agency that helps vulnerable populations achieve and sustain a healthy smile. The agency provides comprehensive and emergency dental services for low-income, uninsured individuals suffering from devastating dental disease on a sliding fee scale based on income and family size. For more information, go to https://interfaithdental.com/.