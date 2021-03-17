Protecting Your Pets

Dr. Prior talked about pet poison prevention and the common household items that could potentially harm your furry friend. In the event of a pet emergency, BluePearl Pet Hospital (formerly Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic) is located at 2000 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204. No appointment is required, but you are asked to call ahead to (615) 383-2600 and let them know you are coming. After-Hours Emergency services are weeknights from 6pm-7am. They are open 24 hours on weekends. There are other BluePearl Emergency Pet Hospital locations at: 3020 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067 (615) 333-1212, 910 Meadowlark Lane Goodlettsville, TN 37072 (615) 859-3778 and 2223 North West Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 890-1259. For more information, go to www.bluepearlvet.com.

Protect your pets from potential ingestion of any of the following:

· Antifreeze

· Bait for rodents

· Batteries (which can contain corrosive fluid)

· Car care products, such as cleaners or oils

· Fertilizer

· Gorilla Glue (or similar products)

· Household cleaners

· Ice-melting products

· Medications – prescribed and over-the-counter

· Nicotine products

· Pesticides for insects

· Pool or pond products

Pets can be very inquisitive, so it’s always best to keep these items in a sealed cabinet area that your pets cannot have access to, whether that’s in the home, in a shed, or in a garage. If you use any of these products, always make sure to clean up any spillage immediately as your pet may ingest this as well!

Food can be potentially toxic to pets, so it’s always important to remember to never give or allow your pets to have access to any of the following:

· Alcoholic beverages

· Substances containing caffeine, such as coffee

· Chocolate

· Fatty foods, especially drippings and grease from cooking

· Chicken and turkey bones

· Grapes and raisins

· Onions and garlic

· Macadamia nuts

· Salt and sugar

· Yeast or bread dough

· Avocado (toxic to birds)

Non-stick cookware when heated, releases fumes that are toxic to birds.

Plants can also be toxic and poisonous to pets:

· English ivy

· Holly

· Lilies

· Chinaberryi

· Iris

· Poinsettia

· Pokeweed

· Daphne

· Pollen of some lilies can be toxic to cats,

Should your pet show any signs of poisoning, which include vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, blood in stool, paralysis, loss of appetite, bruising, nosebleeds, irregular heartbeat or inability to urinate, immediately contact your veterinarian.