Puckett's Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

Ingredients:

2.5# ground beef brisket

2.5# ground pork butt

3 cups panko bread crumbs

3 ea large eggs

1 TBL oil

1 cups diced yellow onions

1 cups celery, diced

1 ea red bell peppers, diced

1TBL granulated garlic

1 TBL oregano

1 cups Puckett’s Rib Rub

1 TBL salt

1 TBL black pepper

1/4 cup molasses

Directions:

● Saute onion, celery, and peppers with oil until soft and translucent. Set aside and cool.

● Once cooled, add remaining ingredients. Add combined ingredients with ground meats

● Incorporate all ingredients well

● Prepare meatloaf pan by spraying evenly with pan spray. Evenly pack your meatloaf mixture into a pan.

● Add the mixture in small amounts, while pressing to ensure no air pockets are in the loaf.

● Unmold meatloaf from pans and place on a wire rack, on a sheet pan.

● Smoke uncovered at 250° for approximately 1-2 hours or until internal temperature reaches 160°.

● If using a standard oven at home, Bake at 350 for 1.5 hours until internal temperature reaches 160.