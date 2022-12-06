Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made Pumpkin Bread and Muffins with Pepitas or Chocolate Chips. For more healthy recipes or information, go to www.coachdconsulting.com. Follow @DyanDamron on Instagram and Twitter and at https://www.facebook.com/dyan.damron.7 on Facebook.

Dyan’s Pumpkin Muffins

Ingredients:

¾ cup whole wheat flour

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

½ cup pepitas and 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice – OR – ½ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

2/3 cup plain or vanilla yogurt

2/3 cup milk

2/3 cup pumpkin puree

Directions:

Preheat oven to 390 degrees (375 for mini loaves). Makes 12 regular size muffins or 3 mini loaves.

Combine first six ingredients in large mixing bowl and whisk together well. Then add in either the pepitas and spice or the chocolate chips (reserve 2 T of either the pepitas or chocolate chips for topping) and mix well. It is important to mix all the dry ingredients before adding the wet ingredients.

Whisk together the milk, yogurt, and pumpkin in large measuring cup.

Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and fold in until all ingredients are moist – do not over mix or muffins will be tough.

Spray tin with nonstick spray and fill equally – about ¾ full. Sprinkle the remaining pepitas or chocolate chips on top of muffins.

Bake for 13-15 minutes. Depending on oven, it may take a minute or two more or less. A toothpick should come out clean when inserted in the middle of a muffin. For mini loaves, reduce the heat to 375 degrees and bake up to 25-30 minutes.

Note: you can use any dairy milk from skim to whole. And you can use lowfat to full fat yogurt, just make sure it is not Greek yogurt. And non-dairy substitutes do not work well for this recipe. And freeze any leftover pumpkin in ice cube trays for baking – or dogs love pumpkin!

Baked muffins keep at room temp up to a week. They freeze really well, just allow to cool completely and wrap really well and freeze up to 6 months. To defrost, just leave at room temp overnight. These are great for breakfast, as a snack with coffee or milk, or even as dessert.