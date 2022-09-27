Pumpkin Caramel Cake from White's Family Farm

Demetria White from White’s Family Farm made a Pumpkin Caramel Cake and talked about the Nashville Fall Festival. Don't miss the Nashville Fall Festival now through October 31, on Friday afternoons, Saturdays, and Sundays. The Nashville Fall Festival features a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, sunflowers and walking trails on the banks of the Harpeth River. The corn maze is located at 8687 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, 37221. On October 15, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides above the farm. For more information, visit https://nashvillefallfestival.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/Nashvillecornmaze.

Caramel Pumpkin Cake

1 Yellow Cake Mix

1 can Canned Pumpkin

¼ c. Self-Rising Flour

1/2 c. Heavy Cream

1/3 c. oil

3 eggs

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice



Mix all ingredients and bake in greased & floured cake pans until done on 350 degrees. I prefer using 8” round pans to get more height. After cake is completely cooled, cut each layer into 2 layers. (Dental floss works great for this!)

Salted Caramel Buttercream Frosting

2 c. butter, softened

2 t. vanilla flavoring

2/3 c. caramel topping

Pinch of salt

2-4 T. heavy cream

2 boxes powdered sugar

Beat butter using mixer until fluffy, add vanilla, caramel topping and salt until combined. Mix in powdered sugar on low speed. Add desired amount of cream to get the consistency you want. Beat on high for 2 minutes or until the mixture is light and fluffy.

Garnish with Caramel topping and Candied Pecans.

Candied Pecans

1/3 c. white sugar

1 t. ground cinnamon

1/4 t. salt

1 large egg white

1 T. water

1 lb. pecan halves

Mix sugar cinnamon & salt in a small bowl. Whisk egg white and water together in a large bowl until frothy. Toss pecans in the egg white mixture to coat. Pour sugar mixture over pecans and toss until evenly coated. Spread on baking sheet (parchment paper) evenly. Bake for 30 minutes in a 250-degree oven. Stir and rearrange pecans every 10 minutes.

Homemade Pumpkin

(For Cakes & Pies)

1 large pumpkin (Not jack-o-lantern pumpkins)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice the pumpkin in half, scoop out the seeds and place cut side down on the baking sheet. Roast for 40-60 minutes or until the flesh is soft and fork easily slides in. Let cool for about 1 hour. Use your fingers to peel the flesh from the skin and place in a food processor.

