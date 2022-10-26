Pumpkin Caramel Scones a Perfect Fall Recipe

The Continental Nashville Pastry Chef Keaton Vasek made Pumpkin Caramel Scones, one of the items on the restaurant’s new brunch menu. The Continental Nashville is in the Grand Hyatt Nashville at 1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203. Visit https://www.thecontinentalnashville.com/ for more information.

Pumpkin Caramel Scones

Component

Yield: 6 scones

1 cup flour

4 ½ tsp sugar

1 tbs pumpkin pie spice

1 ½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

2 tbs butter

½ cup cream

2 tbs pumpkin puree

1 tsp vanilla

Sift together flour, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, and salt. Add butter and mix until the butter is in pea-sized pieces. Add cream and vanilla and mix until a dough is formed, being careful not to overmix. Shape the dough into a flat round disc about 1 inch thick. Cut into 6 triangles. Brush with cream or egg wash before baking at 325 degrees for 12 minutes, rotating halfway through. Cool completely and dip in caramel cream cheese glaze.

Cream Cheese Glaze

Yield: about 2 cups

2 ¼ cups confectioner sugar, sifted

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp cream of tartar

½ tsp salt

3 each egg whites

2 oz cream cheese, soft

1 tsp vanilla paste

3 tbs caramel sauce, homemade or store bought

Using a stand mixer set with the whisk attachment or a hand mixer, whisk the confectioners sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cream of tartar, and salt on low speed until combined. Add the egg whites, cream cheese, caramel sauce, and vanilla paste. Starting on low speed and slowly increasing to medium, whip together for 8 minutes, scraping down the sides as necessary.

