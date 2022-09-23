Watch Now
Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats

We get a healthy breakfast recipe from Miss Tennessee USA
Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 12:44:41-04

Miss Tennessee USA 2022 Emily Suttle, R.D. made Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats. The Miss USA 2022 competition will air Monday, October 3 on FYI. Check your local listings for times. Vote for Miss Tennessee! The contestant with the most votes will automatically gain a spot in the semi-final competition and be one step closer to the crown. Vote here: https://missusa.com/miss-contestants/. Follow @misstnusa and @emilyksuttle on Instagram and www.facebook.com/misstennesseeusa on Facebook.

Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats

In an airtight container combine -

1/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/4 Greek yogurt or scoop of protein powder

1/2 cup oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup milk of choice

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

Splash of vanilla extract

Mix and store in the fridge overnight. Enjoy cold in the morning or reheat in the microwave. Top with chopped pecans, chocolate chips, or more pumpkin pie spice!

