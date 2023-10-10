Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Pumpkin Ravioli

We get the recipe from STK Nashville
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:43:42-04

STK Nashville Sous Chef Chase White made Pumpkin Ravioli. To see the STK Nashville menu, make a reservation or for more information, visit https://stksteakhouse.com/venues/nashville/. STK Nashville is located at 700 12th Avenue South in the Gulch.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018