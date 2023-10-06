Watch Now
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

We learn to make this delicious cheesecake
Posted at 1:40 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Brandi Gartung from Finleigh Jo’s Cheesecakes made a Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake. To order one of Brandi Gartung’s famous cheesecakes, follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=finleigh%20jo%20cheesecake, call (615) 427-2738 or (615) 498-5003, or email finleighjoscheesecakes@gmail.com.

Finleigh Jo’s Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake
2 cups vanilla cookies crushed with 1 stick of melted butter for crust 
3– 8oz bars of cream cheese
2 cups sugar
3 eggs— 2 whole eggs, 1 egg yolk
3/4 cup pumpkin
1.5 Tablespoons of pumpkin pie spice

Bake at 350 until edges are lightly browned 

