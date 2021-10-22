Wesley Keegan from Tailgate Brewery showed us their six different varieties of pumpkin spice craft beer. Tailgate Brewery has 3 locations in the area: 7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209, 1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN 37203 and 811 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206. For more information, visit www.tailgatebeer.com.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 13:17:37-04
