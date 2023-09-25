Pumpkin Vase Floral Arrangements

Courtney Cotton from Nashville Farmers’ Market showed how to make a fall floral arrangement in a pumpkin vase, ahead of the Fall Ball, Y'all Festival. You’re invited to join the Nashville Farmers' Market for the 2nd Annual Fall Ball, Y'all Festival on Saturday, September 30 from 10am-2 pm. The FREE autumn harvest party will include live bluegrass music from Off the Wagon, a pumpkin patch, fall-themed artisan goods, on-site tractors, a pie baking contest, a kids' zone, fall produce and vendor specials, Spitfire’s photo booth and more. Nashville Farmers' Market is located at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, visit www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org.

