Pup Treats for the Special Furry Members of Your Family

Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made Pup Treats for dogs.

Dyan’s Pupcakes

Ingredients:

¼ cup canola oil (you could also use olive or coconut oil, but check with your vet)

¼ cup low sugar peanut butter (I use Simply Jif for myself and my dogs)

½ cup mashed very ripe banana

½ cup pure pumpkin puree

1 large egg

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ tsp baking soda

For frosting:

Two 5.3 oz containers plain Greek yogurt (you need about a cup)

½ cup low sugar peanut butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. This will make 9-10 regular size cupcakes.

Combine first five ingredients in large mixing bowl and whisk together well, making sure peanut butter is well incorporated. Sprinkle over the flour and baking soda and mix well. Spray tin with nonstick canola spray and fill equally – about ¾ full. The batter will be thick, and you will need to use a second spoon or your fingers to place batter in tins. Bake for 18-20 minutes. A toothpick should come out clean when inserted in the middle, and edges should be slightly golden brown.

While pupcakes bake, make the frosting by combining Greek yogurt and peanut butter in a bowl. Mix really well to create a thick frosting consistency.

Since you will likely not give a whole batch to your dog(s) at one time, these freeze really well. I divide unfrosted pupcakes into freezer bags and freeze separate baggies with portioned frosting. Just portion frosting using a heaping tablespoon per pupcake. Thaw pupcakes at room temp overnight and frosting in the fridge. When ready to serve, just cut a small tip off the baggie and frost your pupcake. You can serve as is or use a knife to smooth out frosting and top with a treat if you like.

Note: make sure all ingredients have no/low added sugar and salt. It is super important to check all ingredients for Xylitol or any other artificial sweeteners, which are harmful for dogs. These ingredients are safe and healthy for most dogs, but use judgement based on your own dog’s needs, allergies, and vet recommendations.

Tip: I always have pumpkin in my pantry or freezer for baking. And I always keep sliced ripe banana in my freezer. Thawed pumpkin and banana work great in this recipe.