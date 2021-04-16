Quick & Easy Pasta Sauce

Chef Brian Riggenbach from The Mockingbird made a Pea and Herb Pasta Sauce and talked about the 2021 Dining Out for Life event. You can participate in Dining Out for Life at The Mockingbird and a few other restaurants on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18. Then there will be dozens of other participating restaurants on Tuesday, April 20. Dining Out for Life is a city-wide event that involves over 60 Nashville area restaurants. When you dine out and support these local restaurants, you help Nashville CARES mission to end the HIV epidemic in Middle Tennessee. Local restaurants participate by contributing a percentage of their proceeds from breakfast lunch and/or dinner services. For an up-to-date list of participating restaurants or for more information, go to www.diningoutforlife.com.

THE MOCKINGBIRD'S PEA & HERB PASTA SAUCE

Yield 1 quart

INGREDIENTS

16 oz peas, frozen

2 oz, about 4 sprigs Mint, fresh, leaves only

2 1/2 oz, about 6 sprigs Basil, fresh, leaves only

1 bunch parsley, fresh, leaves only

4 oz ice, crushed

1 1/2 c olive oil

4 cloves Garlic

1/3 c fresh lemon juice, about 3-4 lemons

1/2 tsp red chili flake

1 tsp fresh black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, blanch the peas for 45 seconds-1 minute, lay flat on a sheet tray. In batches puree all of the ingredients in a blender. transfer to a large container and season with salt and pepper, stir to combine. Store in an airtight container.

