Quick & Easy Port Wine Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mark Daemon host of the YouTube channel "Fresh Food Therapy" made Broccoli and Port Wine Cheddar Cheese Sauce.

Port Wine Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Ingredients

1/2 stick of Butter

1 1/2 Tablespoons of All Purpose Flour

1/2 can of Chicken Broth

1 1/2 cups of Whole Milk

1 cup of Port Wine Cheddar

1/2 teaspoon of White Pepper

1 teaspoon of Ground Mustard

Salt to taste

Directions

Put butter into saucepan, melt the butter.

Add the flour and whisk to a smooth paste (it is called Roux, and it is used to thicken a sauce and to add depth of flavor)

Sauté the paste for about two minutes (you don’t want it to begin to brown, but you want the flour to cook up).

Add the chicken stock, in thirds, while making sure to whisk aggressively to mix it all evenly. (It will create a thick paste, but don’t worry, you’re doing it right.)

Add the milk and continue to whisk aggressively.

Add the port wine cheddar and allow it to melt evenly.

Then add the white pepper, ground mustard and salt. Whisk.

When it is smooth, evenly mixed, and thick, pour over broccoli or other side vegetable.