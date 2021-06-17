Quick & Easy Vegan Salad Dressings

Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Vegan Ranch, No-Honey Mustard and Vegan Cilantro Lime Dressings. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville and Cookeville. For more information, or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.

VEGAN RANCH DRESSING

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of vegan Mayo

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of dill weed

2 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!

NOTE:

Add 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika for a Smokey Ranch. (Taste like bacon)

NO-HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING

INGREDIENTS

2 cups of vegan Mayo

4 teaspoons of spicy mustard

Pure Maple Syrup 1 teaspoons or to taste

DIRECTIONS

Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!

VEGAN CILANTRO LIME DRESSING

INGREDIENTS

1 bundle of fresh cilantro

6 ounces of balsamic

1/3 cup of pure maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of cumin and cayenne powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup of vegan Mayo

1 juiced lime

DIRECTIONS

Place all ingredients in blender, mix until smooth and enjoy!

