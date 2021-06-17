Quick & Easy Vegan Salad Dressings

Mary Beth Laxson from Juicy’s Wellness Café made Vegan Ranch, No-Honey Mustard and Vegan Cilantro Lime Dressings. Juicy's Wellness Cafe is an all-vegan restaurant with locations in Murfreesboro, McMinnville and Cookeville. For more information, or to find the location nearest you, go to www.juicyscafetn.com.
VEGAN RANCH DRESSING
INGREDIENTS
2 cups of vegan Mayo
1 teaspoon of onion powder
1 teaspoon of garlic powder
1 teaspoon of dill weed
2 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar
DIRECTIONS
Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!
NOTE:
Add 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika for a Smokey Ranch. (Taste like bacon)
NO-HONEY MUSTARD DRESSING
INGREDIENTS
2 cups of vegan Mayo
4 teaspoons of spicy mustard
Pure Maple Syrup 1 teaspoons or to taste
DIRECTIONS
Mix all ingredients together and enjoy!
VEGAN CILANTRO LIME DRESSING
INGREDIENTS
1 bundle of fresh cilantro
6 ounces of balsamic
1/3 cup of pure maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon of cumin and cayenne powder
Pinch of salt
1 cup of vegan Mayo
1 juiced lime
DIRECTIONS
Place all ingredients in blender, mix until smooth and enjoy!