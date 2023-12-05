Rachel Hale teams up with Christie Cookie Co. to support Monroe Carell Jr.

Rachel Hale is teaming up with The Christie Cookie Co. to help support the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt during the month of December. Rachel and four other chefs will be creating cookie recipes for Christie Cookie Co. to sell with 20% of the sales to go to Monroe Carell.

Hale’s Kitchen: A Dash of Ginger Cookies

Recipe makes 12- 15 cookies.

Cookie Ingredients:

2 ¼ cups paleo baking flour

1 ½ tsp ground ginger

1 ¼tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground mustard

½ tsp fine salt

5 cracks of ground black pepper

¾ cup of ghee

½ cup of date sugar

¼ cup of paleo brown sugar replacement.

1 large egg yolk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

½ cup of unsulphured molasses

1 tsp grated ginger

paleo sweetener for topping (I used RXSugar powdered Allulose)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment

paper.

2. Whisk the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, mustard, salt and black

pepper together in a medium bowl.

2. Beat the ghee and paleo sugars in a mixer on medium-high until light and fluffy,

about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the egg yolk and vanilla

and beat on medium speed until just incorporated, about 20 seconds. Add the

molasses and ginger and continue beating until the batter is an even light brown

color, 30 seconds more

3. Add the dry ingredients all at once, beating slowly to make a soft, smooth dough.

Use a rubber spatula to make sure all ingredients are combined. Then beat again for

20 seconds. Cover the bowl with plastic and refrigerate the dough until firm, about

25 minutes.

4. With a cookie scoop, portion the dough into a slightly heaping tablespoon for each

cookie. Roll the dough, by hand, into balls and space them 2 inches apart on a

nonstick cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 25 minutes.

5. Bake until the top is crackly, about 15 minutes. Briefly cool the cookies on the

baking sheets, then transfer to racks to cool completely.

6. Put about ½ cup of paleo sweetener in a small bowl. I used RXSugar powdered

Allulose. Roll the tops of the cooled cookies in the sweetener for a finished touch!

Join Rachel and artists Jake Hoot and Laura Osnes for a benefit writer round on Tuesday, December 5 from 5:30pm-7:30pm at Draper James located at 2608 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204. Follow @rachelhalemusic on Instagram to learn more.

To buy tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carols-for-monroe-carell-tickets-747821984687?aff=oddtdtcreator