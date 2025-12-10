Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rachel Hale to host her 3rd annual Carols for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital

Rachel Hale tells us about Carols for Monroe Carell Jr.
Carols for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital will be held December 10th at 6th and Peabody at 8 p.m.
Follow Rachel on social media: Instagram: @rachelhalemusic Twitter: @rachelhalemusic Facebook: www.facebook.com/rachelhalemusic [facebook.com] Website: [rachelhalemusic.com]www.rachelhalemusic.com [rachelhalemusic.com]

