Rachel Smith to Co-Host NYE on CBS

Entertainment Tonight correspondent Rachel Smith talked about co-hosting the CBS New Year's Eve Special taking place in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. CBS’ special five-hour celebration to ring in the New Year will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band. The traditional countdown at will culminate with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at 12midnight cst. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, Dec. 31 at 7pm on NewsChannel5. NewsChannel5’s New Year's Eve coverage will start with our local team at 6pm.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 13:12:23-05
