Raise the Roof Academy needs your help!

You’re invited to a morning of inspiration, music, and impact as we come together to support Raise the Roof Academy’s international choir tour in the U.S.! Over breakfast, you’ll hear powerful stories, experience the joy of music firsthand, and learn how you can help provide the essential materials needed to make this life-changing tour a reality. Your generosity will help these talented young voices share their gifts on a global stage. Let’s make every note, every journey, and every dream possible!

Doors open at 7am and the program begins at 7:30am. You'll enjoy a full breakfast catered by Big Bad Breakfast Franklin.

https://www.raisetheroofacademy.org/