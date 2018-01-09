Ray Stevens: New Entertainment Venue "CabaRay"

Ray Stevens Opens New Entertainment Venue "CabaRay" in Nashville

The grand opening celebration and first round of concerts, featuring performances by Ray Stevens are set for January 18 - January 20.  Tickets are on sale now at www.raystevenscabaray.com or by calling (615) 327-4630. CabaRay is located in West Nashville at 5724 River Road.

