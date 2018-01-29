Re-Opening of the Historic Woolworth on 5th

3:16 PM, Jan 29, 2018

Tom Morales of Tonkats Hospitality gives us a Sneak Peek at the new Woolworth on 5th in downtown Nashville

The restaurant opens this Monday February 5 .Woolworth on 5th is located at 221 5thAvenue North in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.woolworthonfifth.com or call (615) 891-1361.

