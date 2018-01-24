Re-Setting Your New Year Resolutions & Goals

2:42 PM, Jan 24, 2018

New Year New You advice for Re-Setting your Mind and Your Goals

Dale’s new book "Good Morning Gorgeous" is available wherever books are sold. For more information, visit www.winnersbychoice.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments