NewsChannel5 Meterologist Henry Rothenberg took us to OrangeTheory Fitness and talked to Nashville’s Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador Rashed Fakhruddin about the campaign and fitness crawl to raise money for the American Cancer Society. To support Henry Rothenberg in his Real Men Wear Pink fundraising efforts, go to http://main.acsevents.org/goto/HenryRothenberg. The 2nd annual Fitness Crawl to benefit the Real Men Wear Pink campaign will have events scheduled across Nashville throughout the month of October. Go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=realmen_learn to find the location nearest you.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 13:13:25-04
